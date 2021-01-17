Vaccine skepticism hurts East European anti-virus efforts

In this photo taken on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 medical staff and military personnel, wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, wait in the refrigerators room for the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines at the National Center for Storage of the COVID-19 Vaccine, a military run facility, in Bucharest, Romania. Across the Balkans and the rest of the nations in the southeastern corner of Europe, a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus is overshadowed by heated political debates or conspiracy theories that threaten to thwart the process. In countries like the Czech Republic, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania and Bulgaria, skeptics have ranged from former presidents to top athletes and doctors. Nations that once routinely went through mass inoculations under Communist leaders are deeply split over whether to take the vaccines at all. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)