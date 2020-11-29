North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight virus

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, North Korean army soldiers wearing face masks look at the South side during South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's visit to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea is further toughening its restriction on the entry to sea as part of elevated steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic, state media said Sunday, Nov. 29, two days after South Korea said the North even banned fishing at sea. (Park Tae-hyun/Korea Pool via AP, File)