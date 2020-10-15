Jewish leaders call COVID rules 'blatantly anti-Semitic'

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Mother Frances Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants, in Battery Park in New York. Three Rockland County Jewish congregations have filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of engaging in a streak of anti-Semitic discrimination with a crackdown on religious gatherings. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)