Attorney Fred Levin, who fought tobacco industry, dies at 83

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 1999, file photo, attorney Fred Levin waits to be honored by the Ambassador of Ghana to the United States, at the United Nations. Levin, the Florida attorney who won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry in the 1990s, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, days after contracting the coronavirus. He was 83. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)