Officials capture 1 of 6 inmates who escaped California jail

This undated booking photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows escapee inmate Edgar Eduardo Ventura, from Portland, Ore. Current charges: felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, violation of probation. Authorities in central California are searching for six inmates, including Ventura, who used a "homemade rope" to escape from a county jail. The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed and dangerous. Staff at Merced County Downtown Jail noticed late Saturday, Jan.10, 2021, that the six inmates were missing. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)