Kanye West sues Ohio election chief over petition denial

FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West has filed signatures in Wisconsin to run for president as an independent candidate in November. West sued Ohio's election chief Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)