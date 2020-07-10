Malaysian police grill Al Jazeera over report on immigrants

Malaysia National police chief Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, July 10, 2020. Malaysian police Friday grilled a team of reporters and staff from news broadcaster Al Jazeera over its documentary on the treatment of undocumented immigrants, that officials have slammed as unfair and bias. Abdul Hamid said the documentary released earlier this month had sparked public anger, and that initial probe showed it was inaccurate and depicted the country in a negative light. (AP Photo)