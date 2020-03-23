US slashes aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo visit to Kabul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Abdullah Abdullah the main political rival of President Ashraf Ghani at the Sepidar Palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 23, 2020. Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit Monday to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban, a trip that comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel. (Sepidar Palace via AP)