US home construction up 1.9% in September to 1.4 million

In this March 25, 2020, photo, a construction worker walks along a roof on a new home in Nashville, Tenn. US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday, June 17, that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)