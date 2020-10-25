India's festive season spawns fears of renewed virus surge

A boy checks his mobile phone as his sister and brother sit by a deserted worship venue for Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, a time for devotional dancing in front of the idols of Goddess Durga, the eight-arms deity worshipped for her graciousness as well as her fearsome power, is bereft of all the grandiose that accompanies the rituals because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are no majestic idols, fairs, or cultural performances either. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)