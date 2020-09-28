Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

FILE - In this May 8, 2020, file photo, Piedrangel funeral home workers Luis Zerpa, Luis Brito, center, and Jhoan Faneite, right, from Venezuela, carry the corpse to the hearse of Marcos Espinoza, 51, who died from symptoms of coronavirus in Pachacamac, outskirts from Lima, Peru. The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)