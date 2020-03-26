US indicts Venezuela's Maduro on narcoterrorism charges

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, Venezuelan Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Nestor Reverol, gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. On Thursday, March 26, 2020, the U.S. Justice Department made public it has charged in several indictments against Venezuelan President Maduro and his inner circle, including Reverol, that the leader has effectively converted Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups as he and his allies stole billions from the South American country. (AP Photo/Leonardo Fernandez, File)