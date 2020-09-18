Egyptian, Mexican, Moldovan exit in race for top post at WTO

This photo combo shows the candidates for the WTO Director-General selection process at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, pictured from Wednesday to Friday, July 15 - 17, 2020. Top row form left, Abdel Hamid Mamdouh, of Egypt, Amina Mohamed, of Kenya, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, of Saudi Arabia, and Yoo Myung-hee, of Korea. Bottom row from left, Liam Fox, of United Kingdom, Tudor Ulianovschi, of Moldova, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,of Nigeria and Jesus Seade Kuri, of Mexico. (Martial Trezzini, Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)