Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at age 94

In this March 6, 1975 file photo, The President of the Central African Republic Jean-Bedel Bokassa with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing during a visit by the latter to Bangui, Central African Republic in Bangui. Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, has died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 94, his office and the French presidency said. (AP Photo, File)