Pennsylvania governor says he's tested positive for COVID-19

FILE- In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf appears at an event in Erie, Pa. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 Gov. Wolf said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)