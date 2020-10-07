Bollywood actress at the centre of media frenzy granted bail

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty walks out of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office to be taken for a medical check, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The Bollywood actress who was arrested by India's narcotics agency, setting off a media frenzy that has gripped the nation, walked out of jail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after being granted bail. Chakraborty was released from Bycula District Prison in Mumbai a month after being arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her boyfriend, popular movie actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in a suspected suicide in June. (AP Photo/Bhushan Koyande)