Online service held for Kennedy family members who drowned

FILE - This undated file image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right. Maryland authorities said Monday, April 6, 2020, they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean after she and her son went missing after a canoeing accident. Authorities say they will resume searching Tuesday for her son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. (Facebook via AP, File)