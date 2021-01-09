Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

Indonesian soldiers stand near a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)