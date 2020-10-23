UK police recover stolen Ming dynasty vase worth $3 million

This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows a stolen 15th century Chinese Ming Dynasty vase which has been recovered by the Metropolitan Police during a Specialist Crime operation. British police say they have recovered a 15th-century Chinese vase valued at 2.5 million pounds that was stolen in Switzerland last year. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 that they have arrested two men over the theft of the Ming Dynasty vase, which is thought to have been stolen from a Swiss collection in June 2019 by a London-based organized crime gang. (Metropolitan Police via AP)