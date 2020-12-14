Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee, Wis. A narrowly divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, ending Trump's legal challenges in state court about an hour before the Electoral College was to meet to cast the state's 10 votes for Biden. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)