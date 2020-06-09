Sudan militia leader in custody on Darfur war crimes charges

-FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, file image the sun bounces off the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb has been arrested on war crimes charges related to the conflict in Darfur more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him, authorities said Tuesday. Kushayb surrended to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country's border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)