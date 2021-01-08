FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Babak Razzaghi, right, consoles his sister Banafsheh Razzaghi as they mourn the loss of their sister Niloofar Razzaghi, brother-in-law Ardalan Hamidi and nephew Kamyar Hamidi, who died in a Ukraine airplane crash in Iran on Jan. 8, 2020, during a vigil, at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver, British Columbia. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)