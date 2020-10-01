Armenia says it shot down Azerbaijani drone near capital

In this photo taken from video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Azerbaijan's forces attack Armenian army's artillery gun during fighting in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP)