Nobel laureate refuses local honour over Poland's LGBT 'rift'

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk reacts to the media during a press conference in Duesseldorf, Germany. Nobel Prize-winning writer Olga Tokarczuk has declined an honorary citizenship from the region of Poland where she lives because she would have had to share the honor with a Roman Catholic bishop who has made hostile comments about the LGBT community. Tokarczuk said in a tweet Friday, Sept. 25 that while she appreciated being considered, she “sadly” couldn’t accept Lower Silesia’s honorary citizenship. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)