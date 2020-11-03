Iran's supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Iran’s supreme leader mocked America’s presidential election in a televised address. In his remarks Tuesday, Khamenei quoted President Donald Trump’s own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticize the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)