British Academy Film Awards postpones ceremony by 2 months

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, bronze alloy masks lie in a foundry in West Drayton, Middlesex, ahead of the awards ceremony in February. Next year’s British Academy Film Awards have been postponed by two months, organizers said Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The move follows a decision by Hollywood’s film academy to shift the 2021 Oscars from February to April because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)