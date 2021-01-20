Indian village cheers for Harris before swearing-in as US VP

Congratulatory cards sent with boxes of packaged food and sweets by a non-government organization to be distributed among villagers lie at the desk of a Hindu temple official ahead of the inauguration of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled be held Wednesday. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)