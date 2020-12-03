Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump at a rally in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. The court on Thursday, Dec. 3 said the case must first wind its way through lower courts. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)