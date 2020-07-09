Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his address at the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general. The ruling Thursday, July 9, 2020 rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republican yet another victory. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)