TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2011 file photo, Regis Philbin appears on his farewell episode of "Live! with Regis and Kelly", in New York. Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show ‚ÄúWho Wants to Be a Millionaire,‚Äù has died on Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)