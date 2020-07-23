Annie Ross, jazz singer turned actor, dies at 89 in New York

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1963, file photo, British jazz singer Annie Ross, right, and actor Sean Lynch are covered with confetti after their marriage in London. Ross, who rose to fame as a jazz singer in the 1950s, struggled with personal problems in the '60s, faded from the spotlight in the '70s, re-emerged as a successful character actress in the '80s and finished her career as a cabaret mainstay, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home in New York. She was 89. Her death was confirmed by her former manager, Jim Coleman. (AP Photo/Dear, File)