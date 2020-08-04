Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages testifies in Lansing, Mich. Klages is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar. Klages was found guilty by a jury in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar's abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)