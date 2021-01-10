Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

Former Democratic Party legislators Andrew Wan, left, Lam Cheuk-ting, second left, and Helena Wong, right, attend a press conference after being released on bail in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Some former Hong Kong legislators and pro-democracy activists were released on bail late Thursday, after being arrested under Hong Kong's national security law as part of Wednesday's mass arrests of 53 people. The Chinese in the background reads "Totalitarian government suppresses dissidents, fearless of indiscriminate arrest, we walk forward together." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)