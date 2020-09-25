Sculpture of John Paul II with rock, red water makes waves

Visitors to the National Museum stop before a new statue of the late pope, St. John Paul II, throwing a stone at a "Poisoned Well", just hours before its official inauguration in the museum yard in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The sculpture by Poland's Jerzy Kalina is said to be a response to a controversial 1999 sculpture by Italian Maurizio Cattelan in which the Polish-born pontiff was shown as being crushed by a similar stone. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)