Assange bugged while at Ecuadorian Embassy, UK court told

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange appears at the window before speaking on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. A London court has heard that Julian Assange’s conversations in the latter part of his seven-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London were systematically bugged, even in the toilet. Two anonymous witnesses who worked for a Spanish firm with a security contract at the embassy said the WikiLeaks founder faced an intensifying bugging operation after Donald Trump became U.S. president. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)