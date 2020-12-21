AP Interview: China signals shift but no let-up in Xinjiang

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Uighur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region. A Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)