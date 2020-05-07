Butler's prescient sci-fi resonates years after her death

This combination of book cover images released by Grand Central Publishing shows, "Wild Seed," from left, "Parable of the Sower," and "Parable of the Talents," by Octavia e. Butler. Fourteen years after her death, Butler has never seemed more relevant. The rare black science fiction writer in her lifetime, she is now praised for anticipating many of the major issues of the day, from pandemics to the election of Donald Trump. Grand Central Publishing is reissuing many of her novels and the Library of America welcomes her to the canon in 2021 with a volume of her fiction. (Grand Central Publishing via AP)