Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

In this photo published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his Instagram account on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia pose for a photo in a hospital in Berlin. Navalny on Monday demanded that Russia returned clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma, calling it a “crucial piece of evidence” of a suspected nerve agent poisoning he is being treated for at the German hospital. (Navalny Instagram via AP)