Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille Cosby, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018. He is serving up to 10 years in prison. Now in the midst of another historic reckoning, this time addressing the treatment of African Americans and other people of color by police and the criminal justice system, the 82-year-old Cosby has won the right to an appeal. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)