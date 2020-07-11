Asia Today: No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwanese actress Gingle Wang, right, and Taiwanese actor Mo Tzu-yi hold their awards for Best Actress and Best Actor at the 2020 Taipei Film Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 11, 2020. The 2020 Taipei Film Festival is the world's first large-scale film festival held by an entity after the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)