Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race

Poll worker Eric Boson submits absentee ballots during the Wisconsin 7th District special election on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Oak Avenue Community Center in Marshfield, Wis. Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are vying to fill the vacancy left by Republican Sean Duffy, who resigned from the seat in September. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)