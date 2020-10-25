Wary of angering public, Iran has few ways to contain virus

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus has her temperature checked as she enters a shopping center, in Tehran, Iran. As coronavirus infections reached new heights in Iran, overwhelming its hospitals and driving up its death toll, the country’s health minister gave a rare speech criticizing his own government’s refusal to enforce basic health measures. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)