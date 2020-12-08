Q&A: Soderbergh on his 'boat movie' & the blockbuster's fate

FILE - Director Steven Soderbergh, left, and Jules Asner arrive at the premiere of "The Laundromat" at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2019. Soderbergh's likes to call his latest film "the boat movie." The central conceit of his new HBO Max film "Let Them All Talk" was to film it mostly on an eight-day Transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner. Along with the cast of Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, Soderbergh used the passengers as extras and the ship as a $750 million movie set. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)