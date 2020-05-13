Nassar-related case dismissed against ex-university chief

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon appears in court in Charlotte, Mich. A judge has dismissed criminal charges Wednesday, May 13, 2020 against Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Simon was ordered to trial last year on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against Nassar. Nassar was a campus doctor and now is serving decades in prison.(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)