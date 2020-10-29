WHO: Europe now has more than 10 million COVID-19 cases

FILE In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, World Health organization Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives for a press conference in Rome, Italy. During a meeting with European health ministers on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, WHO’s European regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said the region has now reported more than 10 million coronavirus cases and again saw the highest-ever weekly incidence of cases, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases last week. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, FILE)