FDA giving White House new guidance on rapid COVID-19 test

FILE - In this Friday, April 24, 2020, file photo, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks about the new coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Hahn, have placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation‚Äôs most secure buildings is immune from the virus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)