Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump's pardons

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, Attorney General Eric Holder talks with U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt, left, in Des Moines, Iowa. Pratt, who has warned that systemic political corruption is a threat to U.S. democracy, is ridiculing President Trump's pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and members of Congress. "It's not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals," Judge Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa said Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)