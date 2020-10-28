Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud

Dr. Love Paul, left, Pearl Paul and their son Nate Paul, right, attend the 2011 Texas Inaugural Celebration at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 18, 2011. Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, asked for an investigation into his uncorroborated claims that other businessmen have an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million worth of his properties with the help of a federal judge. In his complaint to prosecutors in Austin, Paul said the owner of a chain of Texas car dealerships schemed with lawyers, investors and others to seize his assets. (Laura Skelding/Austin American-Statesman via AP)