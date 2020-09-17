Germany apologizes for past military anti-gay discrimination

FILE -- In this Saturday, July 20, 2019 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, center left, bow in front of soldiers during an oath-taking ceremony of the German army at the Defence Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Germany's defense minister is apologizing for decades of discrimination against gay servicepeople in the military until a change of policy in 2000. A study commissioned by the defense ministry and being presented Thursday documented “systematic discrimination” from 1955 until the end of the 20th century. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)