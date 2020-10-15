Roman Polanski honours Poles who saved him from the Holocaust

FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his latest film, "Based on a True Story," in Krakow, Poland. Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski returned to Poland, the country of his youth, and paid tribute on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 to a Polish couple who took him in and protected him when he was a child, saving him from the Holocaust. (AP Photo/File)